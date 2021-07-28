Insider Buying: Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABSI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 1,213,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,090. Absci Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

