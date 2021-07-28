Insider Buying: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

FST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,444. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

