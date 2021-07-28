Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.24. 886,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,183. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -68.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $21,195,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $21,155,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.