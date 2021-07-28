Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 17,659 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Caleres stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 303,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,720. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $935.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

