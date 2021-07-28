Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Catalent stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

