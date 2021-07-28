Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 7,764 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,527. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

