Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Sells 12,400 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FRHC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Freedom by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

