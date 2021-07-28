Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells 3,864 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $232,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,742,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,443. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.