Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Sells 4,299 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas L. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88.

Lennox International stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.27. 277,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,847. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $25,994,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

