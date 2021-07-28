Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells 3,300 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $49,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Craig Phillips sold 614 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,210.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70.

LCUT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

