Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SRRK traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 157,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,875. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.10.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
