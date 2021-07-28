Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SRRK traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. 157,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,875. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.