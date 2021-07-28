Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.70 ($0.26), with a volume of 364,462 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £191.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.53.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

