Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,616 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Insteel Industries worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 167,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $710.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

