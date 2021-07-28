InsurAce (INSUR) Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $755,693.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.