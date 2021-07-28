Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.09 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $126,832.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

