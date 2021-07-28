Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 6,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 449,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.49.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

