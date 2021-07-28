Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Integer worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Integer by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Integer by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

