Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.32

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 4057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $228,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

