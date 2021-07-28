Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.32

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.32 and last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 4057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.70.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $228,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integer Company Profile (NYSE:ITGR)
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
