Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Down 5%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 10,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 672,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.