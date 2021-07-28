Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 209.2% in July

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the June 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

IMTE opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

