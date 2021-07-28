Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

