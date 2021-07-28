Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

