Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.76.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

