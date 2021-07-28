Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Interface posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $845.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

