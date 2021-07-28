Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.31. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$25.91 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

