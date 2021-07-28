International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.22. 15,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

