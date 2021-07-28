International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $210,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.04. 56,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.