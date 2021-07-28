International Money Express (IMXI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. International Money Express has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $616.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $18.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

