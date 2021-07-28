Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Intersect ENT worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after purchasing an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 508,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.