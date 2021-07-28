Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,827 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Intevac worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 93.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intevac by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

