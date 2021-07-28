Intrusion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,892 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,472% compared to the average daily volume of 107 put options.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

