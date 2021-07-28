Intrusion Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,619% compared to the average volume of 254 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

