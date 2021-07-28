Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.83. The company had a trading volume of 279,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.