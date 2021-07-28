Intrust Bank NA Has $12.38 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. 2,178,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

