Intrust Bank NA Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $441.08. 417,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,428. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.90 and a one year high of $442.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

