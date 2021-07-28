Intrust Bank NA Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $326.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.