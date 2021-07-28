Intrust Bank NA Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,825,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $326.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.
Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.
BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
