Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. The company had a trading volume of 751,294 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.