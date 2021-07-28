Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. 1,174,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

