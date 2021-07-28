Intrust Bank NA Sells 6,152 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 354,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

