Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 90,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,771,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

