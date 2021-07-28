Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the June 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.95 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
