Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

