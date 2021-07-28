Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.58 and last traded at $62.90. 1,654,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,285,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.20.

