Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $842.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.