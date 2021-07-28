Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Invesco stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

