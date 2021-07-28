Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.
Invesco stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97. Invesco has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Invesco by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
