Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $366.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $256.51 and a 1 year high of $368.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

