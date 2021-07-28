Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

