Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the June 30th total of 415,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.