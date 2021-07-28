Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) is Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,352 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 7.1% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $304.98. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $224.33 and a 52-week high of $304.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.49.

