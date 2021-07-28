Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Sold by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises 7.6% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV owned about 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000.

Shares of RTM traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,471. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $178.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.22.

