Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCC stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

